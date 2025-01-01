CoeLux redefines indoor lighting by replicating the natural beauty of sunlight and the infinite depth of the sky, bringing the outdoor experience into any interior space.

Through the integration of circadian lighting, CoeLux offers a groundbreaking opportunity for indoor architecture.

"While admiring Magritte’s Empire des Lumieres, I realized its brilliant paradox of blending night and day. Later, I saw a similar scene outside my window, noticing the subtle colors in the dark sky for the first time. This taught me that surreal art reveals hidden truths about reality, just as CoeLux acts as a surreal window to the real world."

CoeLux founder and CEO, Prof. Paolo Di Trapani