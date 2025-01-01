MENU
CoeLux® is an optical system based on nano technology to artificially reproduce the natural light and visual appearance of the sun and sky. CoeLux® offers a breakthrough opportunity for indoor architecture by creating the sensation of infinite space.

CoeLux: Artificial Skylights for Natural Sunlight Indoors | Advanced Lighting Solutions

CoeLux redefines indoor lighting by replicating the natural beauty of sunlight and the infinite depth of the sky, bringing the outdoor experience into any interior space.

Through the integration of circadian lighting, CoeLux offers a groundbreaking opportunity for indoor architecture.

 

 

"While admiring Magritte’s Empire des Lumieres, I realized its brilliant paradox of blending night and day. Later, I saw a similar scene outside my window, noticing the subtle colors in the dark sky for the first time. This taught me that surreal art reveals hidden truths about reality, just as CoeLux acts as a surreal window to the real world."

CoeLux founder and CEO, Prof. Paolo Di Trapani

News

CoeLux Expands to Japan: our First Licensing Agreement in the Land of the Rising Sun

We are proud to announce a significant milestone in our international expansion: CoeLux has signed its first licensing agreement in Japan.
News

CoeLux qualities make it perfect for office space and retail installations

At this particular moment, the spaces we all are living are our homes and, for someone, the own office. In both cases, the quality of the environment that welcomes us plays a fundamental role for us and for our well-being.
News

CoeLux HT25 Mini wins Best Product at the Casambi Awards 2022

CoeLux participated in Casambi Awards 2022 and won Best Product with its newest HT25 Mini.
Our product has all the benefits of CoeLux’ technologies and is best suited for smaller spaces in which HT25 Mini diffuses the brightful light of the blue sky accompanied by a hyper-realistic shining sun.

